Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

For the first time, the European Court removed a person from the list of economic sanctions approved by Russia in connection with the war against Ukraine – wrote. Euronews.

The decision concerns Yevgeny Prigogina’s mother, Violeta Prigogina. Yevgeny Prigozhin is the owner of the Russian Wagner group military company.

Violetta Prigozhina, 73, was placed on the sanctions list with a travel ban and asset freeze on February 24, 2022 after Russia attacked Ukraine. EU member states argue that Prigoshina owns several businesses, such as Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which are linked to his son.

The Wagner paramilitary organization founded by Prigogine has close ties to the Kremlin and operates largely outside the law. He has been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses in various war theaters, including Syria, Libya and Ukraine, where he has supported pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The tribunal’s ruling explained that while Prigoshina’s son was “responsible for actions that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”, the sanctions were “based only on their family relationship and therefore insufficient to justify the use of restrictions”.