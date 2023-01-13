Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement on Thursday that Russian forces were continuing their offensive near Donetsk, where about seventy soldiers, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles and four vehicles were involved. Destroyed on Wednesday.

According to the general, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Kupjang are five sabotage and reconnaissance groups, more than thirty soldiers, two armored combat vehicles and three trucks, in the direction of Liman more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers, four armored combat vehicles and three vehicles, and in the southern part of the Donetsk region, more than thirty soldiers, There were two armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles.

Russian warplanes, missile and artillery forces hit two ammunition depots, 76 artillery firing positions and 123 manpower and military equipment concentrations.

Among others, three Grad serial launchers, two US-made M777 howitzers and one M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, two 2C1 Gvozgyika self-propelled howitzers and one US-made AN/TPQ-50 anti-fire radar were destroyed. The Russian Air Force shot down a Ukrainian Su025, and air defenses shot down five drones and three HIMARS and Vilha missiles.

Army General Oleg Salyukov, Commander of the Russian Joint Forces in Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, held a group inspection in Belarus on Thursday.

According to the summary of the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 372 aircraft, 200 helicopters, 2,873 drones, 400 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,486 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 979 serial. launchers, 3,813 artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,049 special military vehicles. The data is not corroborated by any other sources.

On Thursday, local authorities reported Ukrainian artillery fire from several settlements in Russian-controlled areas.