November 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Arzu 17 mins ago 1 min read

Representatives of US President Joe Biden’s administration have estimated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use chemical weapons in Ukraine before a nuclear conflict if his troops continue to fail on the Ukrainian battlefield.

According to Politico, six people familiar with the matter said the concerns come as the Biden administration tries to ensure allies are prepared for such an event and mobilizes new resources and investment to build systems that can be used if the chemicals are used.

Representatives of the US Department of Defense spoke on condition of anonymity. However, the U.S. has no intelligence that suggests such an attack in Ukraine is imminent. Indeed, many US Defense Department officials believe so

Fighting ceases during the winter months and neither side captures significant territory.

But if battlefield losses continue or the Russian military collapses, some senior officials have concluded that Moscow could use chemical weapons, Politico reports.

Such an attack could involve easy-to-disguise chemicals, which would make it difficult for the West to blame Moscow, an official said.

For example, some chemicals can be aerosolized or harm large groups in explosives.

See also  Italian neophobicists saw the potential in vaccines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kaczynski spoke about EU funds: they will consider some measures

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The mystery of Qatar’s stadiums has been solved

16 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

World: Bolsonaro won’t rest in defeat

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

17 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

ZHENGZHOU, China: Protesters at a Foxconn factory clash with police, videos emerge

22 mins ago Izer
6 min read

The Masked Singer season 8 episode 9 reveals the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo

25 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

We now know why black hole jets emit high-energy radiation

37 mins ago Izer