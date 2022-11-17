Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

CNN wrote an article about how the US leadership reacted to Tuesday’s missile attack in Poland. Their letter also revealed a minor conflict between Ukrainians, Americans and Poles over Ukraine’s refusal to accept this finding – in light of the investigation data so far. A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile may have struck In Przewodow.

According to CNN, Joe Biden was woken up by his aides around 5:30 a.m. local time in Bali, Indonesia, where the G20 meeting was taking place. Shortly after, the President telephoned Polish President Andrzej Duda to inquire about the details.

For the next few hours, even most US officials were speculating about what might have happened. Many of them learned from Biden’s speech (which took place early Wednesday morning, European time) that it was not a Russian missile, and that reassured many, one of the officials told CNN.

Meanwhile, the US leadership also developed a minor disagreement with the Ukrainians after Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian missile had hit Poland on Tuesday night European time. Zelenskiy reportedly wanted to speak with Biden on Tuesday night, but instead could only speak with US national security chief Jack Sullivan, who questioned the basis of such a statement.

Since then Zelensky stand your ground, And denies that a Ukrainian missile struck Poland. According to CNN, not only the Americans, but also the Poles were displeased with this (because since then Polish President Andrzej Duda also made an official announcementpossibly hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile).

The CNNSources also revealed that Biden and Zelensky have not spoken privately about what happened since then. The Ukrainian president said Thursday: He doesn’t know exactly what happened, but he’s sure a Russian missile hit Poland.