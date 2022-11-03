November 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Arzu 5 mins ago 1 min read

local time on Wednesday at the UN Security Council Rejected Russia’s proposal to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine and the United States have engaged in military biological activities in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

Ahead of the vote, Russia sent a 300-page document to council members that said military biological activities were taking place at biological laboratories in Ukraine with the support of the US Department of Defense.

Only China supported the project. The United States, Great Britain and France voted against, while BT’s other ten members abstained. The resolution was not adopted as it did not receive at least nine votes.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said after the vote that his government was “very disappointed” that the council had not responded positively to his request to set up the commission.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded that the US had voted against the resolution.

Because this proposal is based on misinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and complete disrespect for the council.

Russia also said Ukraine has a network of biological laboratories that receive funding and research support from the United States, MTI wrote.

See also  Index - Abroad - Joe Biden: Putin has decided to attack Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The first Turkish car is here, and Erdogan is recommending it to Europe

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Intelligence sources have said that Iran may launch an attack on Saudi Arabia in the next few days

16 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Eurologist: Another Hungarian veto upsets the mood: now the Orbán government is blocking cooperation covering half the world

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

5 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

16 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX launched the Hotbird 13G communications satellite, a land-based missile into the sea

28 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Winners and Losers of the First College Football Playoffs Top 25 Rankings

30 mins ago Emet