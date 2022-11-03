Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

local time on Wednesday at the UN Security Council Rejected Russia’s proposal to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine and the United States have engaged in military biological activities in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.

Ahead of the vote, Russia sent a 300-page document to council members that said military biological activities were taking place at biological laboratories in Ukraine with the support of the US Department of Defense.

Only China supported the project. The United States, Great Britain and France voted against, while BT’s other ten members abstained. The resolution was not adopted as it did not receive at least nine votes.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said after the vote that his government was “very disappointed” that the council had not responded positively to his request to set up the commission.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded that the US had voted against the resolution.

Because this proposal is based on misinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and complete disrespect for the council.

Russia also said Ukraine has a network of biological laboratories that receive funding and research support from the United States, MTI wrote.