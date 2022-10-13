Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Uzakov told reporters in Astana that the Russian leadership will not renew a grain export agreement with Ukraine because the West will not fulfill its promise to lift sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports. Thursday.

In the agreement, Russia promised to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports to ships carrying grain in exchange for similar concessions on its own fertilizer and food exports.

According to a report by the Interfax news agency, Yuri Uzakov replied to a journalist’s question at the Asian Cooperation Summit in Astana whether the grain trade would continue in its current form: “I don’t know, because the second part of the agreement is not. Respected.”

According to him, about 300,000 tons of Russian fertilizers are wasted in European ports, but despite the fact that Russia has given the entire package to poor countries for free, no one has access to it yet.

Because of the war in Ukraine that began in late February, grain for export has been wasted in Ukrainian ports for months. Since July, three Ukrainian ports have reopened for food exports to ease the tight supply situation on the global market. Safe Corridor opened for grain export in Black Sea. Compliance with the agreement is monitored by Turkey, MTI reminded.