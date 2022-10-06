Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

The Council, which unites the governments of EU member states, adopted new sanctions against Russia on Thursday in response to its illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine. Communication from the Brussels body.

According to the Council’s press release, the new package lays the foundation for the legal framework needed to introduce an oil price cap within the EU. The EU’s ban on imports of seaborne Russian crude will remain in full force after the price cap is introduced, a move that would also allow Russian oil to be exported to countries outside the EU. Subject to the condition that the price of exported oil remains below a pre-determined ceiling.

This would contribute to further reducing Russia’s revenues while keeping global energy markets stable through continuous supply. This will help manage inflation and stabilize energy costs

A press release from the council said.

It also affects trade

On trade, the European Union extends its ban on imports of steel products from Russia. Additional import restrictions apply to products such as pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics and cosmetics, and gems and precious metals used in the jewelry industry, which provide significant revenue for Russia.

The EU will sanction individuals and organizations involved in organizing illegal referendums held in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The relevant legal acts are published in the official gazette of the Board.