A Russian-appointed official was killed in a car bomb attack in the occupied Zaporizhia region of southeastern Ukraine, a member of the Moscow-backed regional administration said on Wednesday.

The killing of Ivan Susko, the head of the city of Mikhailivka, was the latest in a series of attacks on pro-Russian officials in the occupied Zaporizhia and Kherson regions in recent weeks.

“A bomb was placed under the car seat”

Vladimir Rogov, a member of Zaporizhia’s Russia-appointed administration, wrote on the messaging app Telegram: “Ivan Szusko was injured in the blast and hospitalized in a critical condition and died soon after.”

Susko’s death followed On Tuesday, Igor Delezhin, a Russian-appointed Kherson regional official, was attacked by a car bomb, although he survived.. At the beginning of the month, the head of the Kherson region, appointed by Moscow, Vladimir Szaldo was taken to hospital in Moscow, according to the Russian Defense Ministry There was an attempt at poisoning.

His deputy, Vitaly Kura, was shot a day later.

Russia accuses Ukrainian services of being a myth, according to Ukraine They have nothing to do with Russian propaganda. In response to Suskov’s murder, Rokov called Ukraine a terrorist organization and called for its destruction. Russification continues in the territories occupied by the Kremlin in southern and eastern Ukraine. – Writes A Moscow Times.