Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Kiev is concerned that Russia continues to acquire Western chips used for Russian missiles. Independence of Kiev.

The portal recalled that a week and a half ago, Russia launched a rocket attack on the city of Krivi Rih, in which 13 civilians were killed. President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack that one of the missiles contained “about 50 components” not made in Russia. After a while, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that it was a Kh 101 missile, a device manufactured less than two months ago (although the export of such parts to Russia was prohibited in previous sanctions. packages).

Kyiv Independent also obtained some official documents related to Russian missile production shared by Ukrainian diplomats in G7 countries. According to the documents, Ukraine now – contrary to previous expectations – expects the rate of Russian missile production to increase even in 2023, and this is due to the fact that the Russians, barring economic sanctions, will continue to acquire American and Japanese ones. – Manufactured chips and components.

According to the Kyiv Independent, it is not clear how this is possible, or whether Western institutions are taking adequate measures to prevent it. However, according to the portal, it is confirmed

Sanctions have failed to prevent Russia from accessing these advanced technological assets.

According to the aforementioned document, Russia could produce approximately 1,061 long-range precision missiles this year — enough to launch about 90 missiles per month at Ukraine.