Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Index's Thursday News Brief

Ukraine is asking the West for mandatory security guarantees for its long-term survival, but its allies are not yet ready to provide them. about this Politics He wrote after the newspaper went to several European diplomats.

According to sources familiar with the matter, despite months of negotiations on the matter, the Western alliance is still divided on the issue, and there is no consensus on how to respond to Ukraine’s request.

At the summit of the European political community in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: Ukraine is ready to join NATO.

We are waiting for NATO to be ready for this. I think that security policy guarantees are very important not only for Ukraine, but also for our neighbors, for example Moldova.

Zelensky said CNN However, the constitution of the military alliance states that a country at war cannot be admitted to NATO.

Ukrainians got bad news

Ukraine will not be able to join NATO as long as the war lasts, alliance leader Jens Stoltenberg announced at an event in Brussels. Sky News reported.

As he said, “It is not on the agenda for a country to become a NATO member in the middle of a war”.

The question is what happens when the war ends

Stoltenberg added.

In April, Stoltenberg spoke about all NATO allies agreeing to include Ukraine.

