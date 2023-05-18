Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka considers reports of a Ukrainian counterattack to be disinformation, and he expressed this opinion at the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at a meeting of the organization on Thursday in Minsk.

His words were quoted by local news agency Belda:

Needless to say, this counterattack is massive misinformation. In my opinion, there is and cannot be a counterattack. It’s just crazy. Five to one in equipment and people – it’s just crazy. No, instead they are expanding the war, forcing the Ukrainians to continue and immersing everyone in this conflict.

he said.

He said that Ukraine was setting preconditions to block negotiations on resolving the conflict with Russia. As he explained, the parties must sit at the negotiating table. “What are the prerequisites?” – asked. “We have to sit down at the negotiating table and work out all kinds of terms there,” he said.

He insisted that a new document should be created as a basis for settlement negotiations in Ukraine. Not those captured by the Russians in Belarus in 2022–Created during the Ukrainian negotiations.

He believed that the draft aimed at resolving the situation around Ukraine, created between representatives of Moscow and Kiev during negotiations in Belarus and later in Turkey in early 2022, was “absolutely unfavorable for Russia”, but Russia agreed to implement it.

“As soon as Russia agreed to peace efforts, the agreement, the project was thrown into the basket,” the Belarusian president declared.

“NATO’s military presence and offensive capabilities are growing”

According to a report by MTI, Lukashenka sees the risk of global conflict erupting in NATO’s action.

Recently, with the alliance of Finland and the impending accession of Sweden, we have again seen the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. These actions bring the world to the very dangerous brink of a global conflict

He insisted.

He noted that the negative trends noted several times last year are becoming a foreign policy reality.

According to him, the military presence and offensive capabilities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are increasing along the western borders of the CSTO, large-scale military exercises are being conducted, and military infrastructure is being modernized, including in neighboring countries. An accelerated pace.

According to Lukashenko, the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are becoming institutions of pressure and conflict. He believed that such actions were short-sighted and irresponsible. He also condemned the OSCE for inaction.

If the OSCE is an organization for security and cooperation in Europe, and this conflict boils over in Europe, it is time to meet at the highest level and look each other in the eye and make decisions. Or at least talk if we can’t agree on the results

– he said.

According to him, Minsk and Moscow have already met several times and said they are ready to discuss issues. He saw only one thing necessary – war. He emphasized that the OSCE is doing everything to guide them to the start of this war.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus remains committed and open to dialogue aimed at strengthening global and regional security, tirelessly calling for an end to the conflict and a return to peaceful solutions.

“I insist: dialogue must be mutual respect and equality,” he declared.