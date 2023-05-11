Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that Washington did not respond well to a Ukrainian statement threatening to kill Russians.

The spokesman responded that Krylo Budanov, the head of intelligence at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was ready to “kill Russians all over the world.” According to Pesco, Washington did not adequately respond to this “monstrosity.”

If I’m not mistaken, we haven’t heard any reaction to this from European capitals. We asked for a response from a US State Department spokesperson to a journalist’s question, in which the word “condemnation” was not used, but they said they did not accept it.

– The Kremlin spokesman said: Of course, this is not enough, but we took it into account.

Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Marija Zakharova described Budanov’s statement as an expression of extremism and terrorism. “It’s a question of what it takes for the White House, Downing Street, Berlin, Madrid, Rome to notice the elements of extremism in such statements,” he opined.

UN condemns attempted drone attack on Kremlin Asked if Moscow wanted to convene the Security Council, Zakharova said Russia would continue to draw the body’s attention to Ukraine’s “terrorist activities” at meetings.