Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

The former commander of the Russian Wagner military mercenary group in Norway was sentenced to 14 days in prison for disorderly conduct and carrying an air weapon in public, Norwegian daily Dagbladet ruled on Thursday.

Andrey Medvedev, 26, fought off police one evening in February in front of a bar in Oslo. The youth pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing an air weapon in a public place.

The man’s lawyer, Brynjulf ​​Risnes, said at the same time that the court acquitted Medveje of a charge of violence against an officer. He said his client realized he had “drunk too much and lost his mind” on the evening in question, but the lawyer insisted Medvedev did not injure any police officers.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the accused was uncooperative after the fight, resisted being taken into custody and spat in anger, but said he did not physically abuse the police.

Willing to testify on Russian war crimes

The man was arrested in late January on suspicion of illegal border crossing. Shortly after, Norway’s national criminal investigation service Krybos announced that Medvedev had been questioned as a witness for his participation in the war against Ukraine, saying that he had served as a commander in the private military organization Wagner from July to November.

According to him, he ran away because the contract was extended without his consent. At the time of his arrest, he said he was willing to testify about war crimes he had witnessed, although he denied participating in his commission.