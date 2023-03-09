Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said electricity has been fully restored in the Ukrainian capital after a Russian missile attack on Thursday morning.

District heating service is still being restored, currently 30 percent of district heating homes still have no heat, but service companies promise that order will be restored in all homes within a day.

Added the city manager.

Several districts of Kyiv were hit by rocket fire, and at least two people were injured. As of Thursday, 40 percent of the capital’s residents were without electricity due to the unusual blackout, Ukrainska Pravda recalled.

Serhiy Sukhomlin, mayor of the city of Zhytomyr, west of Kiev, said: Half of the settlement’s residents were without electricity in the afternoon due to Russian airstrikes. Russia attacked the city’s energy infrastructure with Iranian-made self-destructing Shahid drones.

“In some major infrastructure buildings, we generate electricity through generators. These are water utilities, heating and communal facilities,” he added. The city manager confirmed that electric public transport will not operate in the city. There are diesel powered buses but they are not enough.

Eight regions had significant problems

As a result of Thursday morning’s Russian missile attack, power generation and distribution facilities were damaged in eight regions of Ukraine, but the entire Ukrainian energy system remains operational, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smyhal wrote in a Telegram. Temporary power outages may occur in some areas, but experts are constantly working to fix the faults, MTI reports.