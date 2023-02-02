Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mihajlo Podoljak blamed American billionaire Elon Musk. Twitter’s new ownerIt helps Russian propaganda. The consultant wrote in his post that the billionaire deliberately restricts access to official Ukrainian Twitter accounts on the platform.

Can Elon Musk stop discrediting official Ukrainian accounts and deliberately restricting their access? So obvious… don’t help the incompetent Russian propaganda. It doesn’t help them and Twitter is dying. Does someone need to explain the rules of the contest to the owner?

– Written by Mihajlo Podoljak.

Elon Musk previously clashed with Ukraine’s president on Twitter. Millionaire beat itHow could peace ever return to Ukraine if Russia took back the Crimean peninsula, and he even launched a referendum on the issue. Volodymyr The answer is Zelensky Elon Musk asked his followers which people they prefer, pro-Ukraine or pro-Russia. The billionaire responded by continuing to support Ukraine, but for him, a massive escalation of the war could cause great damage not only to Ukraine, but to the entire world.

However, the Russian side faced severe criticism of the billionaire. Elon Musk on Russian state television As a war criminal The businessman’s company, SpaceX, has donated more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the war.