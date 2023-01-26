Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

The Ukrainian government over time, the US-made F–An adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the US newspaper The Hill that they will also receive 16 fighter jets for the war against the Russians.

Yuri Zak said: Now that a breakthrough has been made with tanks, and Ukraine is getting Leopard and Abrams tanks, modern fighter jets will be the next equipment they try to buy.

Already Ukrainians From the beginning of the invasion, they asked for fighter jets. For the time being, Westerners are not willing to provide machines, for example on Wednesday The German Chancellor added: It is unlikely that they will be extradited to Ukraine.

In addition, Jurij Szak now said: They are confident that they will get it sooner or later.

The next day we will need all the weapons we ask for. We will do everything to guarantee that Ukraine will receive fourth-generation fighters as soon as possible

said the Secretary of State the mountainto do

Yuri Zach A Reuters He told a news agency about the same thing, he told them: If they get machines, they will have a huge advantage on the battlefield, he added.–They want to buy 16s, but they also want to buy fourth-generation machines.

He added: “In recent months, they finally got all the tools that the Westerners didn’t want to hand over to them in the first place.”

At first they didn’t want to give up heavy artillery, but they did. They didn’t want to give away the HIMARS missile systems, and then they did. They didn’t want to give us tanks, now they are giving us tanks. Except for nuclear weapons, there is no weapon that we cannot obtain

Yuri Sak said.

The Pentagon responded

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby responded to Jurij Szak’s statement at a press conference Wednesday evening. As he said, the United States is constantly negotiating about support, about Ukraine, and depending on the circumstances, they change what they give to the Ukrainians.

I can’t blame the Ukrainians for wanting more and more devices. This is not the first time we have discussed fighter jets with them, but we have not announced anything in this area as of now

John Kirby said in response to questions from journalists.