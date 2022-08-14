Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Sunday News Summary

In a joint statement issued with 42 other countries and the European Union, Hungary called on Russia not to compromise nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The European Union website In an available statement, they recalled that Russia illegally occupied Ukraine, in violation of international law and the UN Charter. It was further reported that:

The stationing of Russian soldiers and weapons at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is unacceptable and contravenes nuclear safety regulations.

“The presence of the Russian military at the plant prevents the operators of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian authorities from complying with international agreements and nuclear safety requirements set by the International Atomic Energy Agency. [IAEA] “In addition to the limited obligations, the International Atomic Energy Agency is also barred from carrying out its inspection activities at the power plant,” they said, which the Russians later requested.

They are giving up not just one nuclear power plant, but the whole of Ukraine.

In the announcement, this is what is written about it:

We call on the operators of the nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian authorities to immediately return all unauthorized persons from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its vicinity to the Russian Federation. […] They can perform their duties without external interference or threats, and they must not work under unacceptable working conditions.

At the end of the statement, they said they fully support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty over its own territory. At the end of the announcement they wrote:

It cannot be denied that Russia’s invasion and the permanent presence of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants significantly increase the risk of nuclear accidents and incidents. We strongly condemn Russia’s attempts to use disinformation to justify its illegal actions in Ukraine. The international community must hold Russia accountable for its aggression, and Russia must bear the full consequences of its missteps in Ukraine.

The immediate precursor to this announcement is that in recent days, artillery shells have frequently hit areas near the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Russians and Ukrainians blamed each other By bombing a power plant.