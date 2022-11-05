Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

At an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, the United States accused North Korea of ​​violating its obligations in the world system by taking North Korea under its protection clauses and doing whatever it takes to justify Pyongyang. Leadership Ballistic Missile- Launches.

The United States, Great Britain, Albania, Ireland and Norway opened the group’s discussions after North Korea held another group on Thursday. Conducted a series of weapons tests: Of the six missiles launched, one was an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting the Japanese government to issue an evacuation alert and temporarily suspend train service.

You cannot abdicate your Security Council responsibilities because North Korea might sell you weapons for your war in Ukraine, or because you see them as a better regional buffer against the United States.

– US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, referring to Russia and China.

At the same time, according to MTI, his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Chun, countered that “the council can play a constructive role instead of continuing to pressurize.” Chinese and Russian UN envoys have also stressed that the US is creating more tension with large-scale joint military exercises with South Korea.