Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief.

On the morning of October 15, Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack against a part of the Kiev region – writes UNIAN.

According to Kyiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, ambulances are already at the scene and based on preliminary information, there are no injuries so far.

Kuleba warned that the airstrikes are still going on, so everyone should remain in a safe place until the attack subsides. He also asked the public not to take or share videos and pictures at the scene of clashes.

The capital was attacked for the first time in a long time

Attacks on the Ukrainian capital have continued since Monday. On the first day of the week We informed thatUkraine’s capital hit by missile attack An air raid warning was issued at 6:47 am local time, and the explosions took place more than an hour after 8 am.

In the Ukrainian capital, streets near the government residence and the office of the Ukrainian president were also hit, killing at least eight people and injuring 24 others. According to the head of the Ukrainian military, at least 83 missiles were fired, 43 of which were neutralized by air defenses.

Thursday again They attacked Kiev and its region with kamikazetrons. Speaking about the incident, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that the drones still crashed into critical infrastructure facilities.

Russia is threatening more severe retaliation

Chairman of the Russian Lower House MHe promised that Ukraine would be severely retaliated against if terrorist attacks continued.

If the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks continue, the response will be even more severe. All the organizers and perpetrators of terrorist attacks must be found. We will destroy those who resisted

Vyacheslav Volagin assured.