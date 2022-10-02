October 2, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

On Saturday, several Russian military spokespeople posted messages on their Telegram channels that the Ukrainian army had “occupied or at least already penetrated” the town of Liman.

On Saturday morning, a video of Ukrainian soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag at the city’s border was already posted on social media. He was quoted as saying, “If there is any chance of defending and recapturing the city, it is incredibly small.” BBC Pro-war Russian commentator.

Ukrainian forces claimed to have reached the city on October 1 and surrounded thousands of Russian soldiers. They responded harshly as they were told Vladimir Putin The Russian president announced on Friday the annexation of the Uranian districts occupied by the Russians.

The Russians used Liman as a logistical hub

The liberation of Liman is a very important moment from a psychological point of view, because it provides an opportunity to push further towards Kremina and Severodonetsk.

– said Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman of the Eastern Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Serevaty, the actions of Ukrainian troops set the tone for “breaking the enemy’s fighting spirit.”

He said there were “several dead and injured” in the city, but could not provide further details as “the operation is not yet complete”.

Russia used Liman as a logistical hub; Its loss would mark Ukraine’s most significant victory since last month’s successful counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region. CNN.

