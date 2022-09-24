Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

So far 23 countries have submitted applications to the European Court of Human Rights With the intention of participating as a third party in the judgment of Ukraine’s case against Russia. The Strasbourg court also confirmed receipt of the requests, it said Union news agency.

Apart from Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Hungary and Cyprus, all EU countries have indicated their support for Ukraine. Among non-EU member states, Norway has already joined supporters of the country under attack, and the United Kingdom and Iceland have expressed interest in joining the case, while the Geneva Academy for International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights has sought recognition.

Although Russia was removed from the European Convention on Human Rights on September 16 due to its exclusion from the Council of Europe, the ECtHR can consider and investigate suspected crimes committed by Russia before then. Ukraine opened a case in Strasbourg on June 23.

The UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Law Violations in Ukraine has found evidence of numerous war crimes committed by the Russian military in the occupied Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy provinces in recent months. The report was submitted on Friday, September 23.

Established war crimes include the illegal use of explosive weapons, indiscriminate attacks, violations of personal integrity, executions, torture and ill-treatment, and sexual and gender-based violence. The competent panel also found that the violation of children’s rights was proven.