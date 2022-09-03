Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

Russia has requested fifty-six visas for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation traveling to the UN General Assembly’s annual general session starting on September 20, but they have yet to receive one.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nypensia, said the situation is alarming because the US continues to deny visas to many Russian delegates who want to participate in other UN events. Last seven months.

A US State Department spokesperson said the United States takes seriously its obligations as host nation of the United Nations. He added that visa-related information is confidential under US law, so he could not comment on a specific case.

MTI reported that the United States is generally expected to issue visas to foreign diplomats traveling to the United Nations, as per the Convention on the Seat of the United Nations concluded in 1947. On the other hand, Washington reserves the right to refuse any visa for security, terrorism or foreign policy reasons.