Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

While the world’s attention is occupied by Donbass, the Russians have begun arming the North Pole, NATO Secretary General said.

Jens Stoltenberg visited Canada, where he spoke: Moscow is trying to frame the war as a historical struggle between America and Russia. But if the Russians really plan to attack America, the shortest route to do so is through the North Pole. He writes that it cannot be a coincidence that Moscow chose this area to test its hypersonic missiles Euronews.

Russia created a new Arctic Command and opened hundreds of Soviet-era bases, including airports and deep-sea ports. Meanwhile, Moscow is also testing its latest weapons here

NATO Secretary General warned.

According to Jens Stoltenberg, it’s time for the West to start building up its forces in the North.

It is time to recognize that the political reality has changed and that we need to protect areas under NATO jurisdiction, including the Arctic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also warned.