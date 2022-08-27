August 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

Arzu 36 mins ago 1 min read

While the world’s attention is occupied by Donbass, the Russians have begun arming the North Pole, NATO Secretary General said.

Jens Stoltenberg visited Canada, where he spoke: Moscow is trying to frame the war as a historical struggle between America and Russia. But if the Russians really plan to attack America, the shortest route to do so is through the North Pole. He writes that it cannot be a coincidence that Moscow chose this area to test its hypersonic missiles Euronews.

Russia created a new Arctic Command and opened hundreds of Soviet-era bases, including airports and deep-sea ports. Meanwhile, Moscow is also testing its latest weapons here

NATO Secretary General warned.

According to Jens Stoltenberg, it’s time for the West to start building up its forces in the North.

It is time to recognize that the political reality has changed and that we need to protect areas under NATO jurisdiction, including the Arctic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also warned.

See also  Index - Abroad - Worldwide Corona Virus - Index News Summary for Thursday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Index – Economy – Group arrested in Croatian oil company

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Putin is quietly preparing to seize a large swath of territory, but NATO is wary

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Game – “Should everyone laugh at us?” – The glass was full at the match

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

36 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Jamie Foxx stuns fans with ‘spot on’ funny Donald Trump impression

49 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

Astronomers discover a world outside the solar system that can be completely covered in the depths of the ocean

58 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Chris Evert needs everyone to listen

1 hour ago Emet