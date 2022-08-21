August 21, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Index's Saturday News Brief.

August 21, 2022

The German Chancellor appreciated He was imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny condemned Russia’s crackdown on free speech on the second anniversary of the poisoning attempt.

In a video message on Saturday, Scholz said he had spoken to Navalny while he was recovering in a Berlin hospital and found him a brave man who wanted to return to Russia to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law. However, upon his return, Navalny, who has been a vocal critic of President Putin in Russia, was promptly jailed.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is a war with consequences for Russia. Freedom and democracy were at risk before. But now freedom of expression is very dangerous and many are afraid to express their own opinion

Shalls said.

That’s why it’s so important to remember Navalny, Schales added, because he fought for the belief that “man can live better in a democracy and under the rule of law.” Navalny is serving 11 and a half years in prison for parole violation, fraud and contempt of court.

