Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

Despite Western sanctions, Russia’s defense ministry and military reportedly source the microelectronics and drones they need through “friendly” countries, including companies in Kazakhstan, according to major stories by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Program (OCCRP) and a joint investigation by Der From a Spiegel magazine.

Russian customs data obtained by journalists reveals that one of their sources is in Kazakhstan. Russia last year

Aspan imported more than 500 drones from a Kazakh company called Arba.

The company was registered in April 2022, months after Russia’s invasion began.

Kazakh mining news portal Metalmininginfo reports that the company is the official distributor of DJI drones in Kazakhstan and supplies drones for mining, construction, rescue and agricultural work. Nebesnaya Mehanika, a Moscow-based company, is one of the main sellers of DJI drones in Russia.

Leading Chinese manufacturer DJI announced in April 2022 that it would no longer sell drones in Russia or Ukraine to prevent its products from being used in combat operations.