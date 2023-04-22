Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

German officials are maintaining a contact with the Russian side to discuss issues related to the diplomatic staff of the two countries, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said. Toss With a Russian state news agency, it commented on media reports that Berlin had taken steps to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in Germany.

On March 25, the Focus media outlet, citing Foreign Ministry sources, reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach planned to declare more than 30 accredited Russian diplomats as non-Gradé persons. According to FOCUS, German security agencies alleged that these diplomats used their diplomatic status to illegally obtain political, economic, military and scientific information, which was then used in sabotage activities and the dissemination of disinformation.

Commenting on the reports, a Russian Foreign Ministry source said Russia would respond strongly to such actions.