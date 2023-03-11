According to a February 2023 Levada Center survey, most Russian citizens have a negative view of the United States, the European Union, and Ukraine. From his study.

According to the survey, 73 percent of respondents have a negative attitude toward Americans, while only 14 percent have a positive opinion of them, up from 18 percent in a survey conducted last November.

However, the number of Russians who have a positive attitude towards Ukrainians is also decreasing. In November, 20 percent still had a good opinion of Ukrainian citizens, compared to only 17 percent of respondents this year. And 69 percent of survey participants have a negative opinion of Ukraine and its citizens.

But they do not have a very positive attitude towards the European Union: only 18 percent of those surveyed have a good opinion of Europeans, while 69 percent have a negative opinion.

The Levada Center is considered one of Russia’s oldest public opinion research institutes, emerging from the Ossorys Institute of Public Opinion Research (VCIOM) in 2003 under the leadership of sociologist Yuri Levada, and further measures the thinking and mood of Russian society. Over twenty years.

In 2016, Russian authorities declared the company a “foreign agent,” making it difficult to work, but despite difficulties and political pressure, they continue to operate from Moscow.