Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

Russian President Vladimir Putin is publicly committed to his military efforts, and many analysts believe he will never accept anything less than success.

“Further military setbacks in Ukraine may lead some in the military to decide that an end to the war is necessary to prevent the collapse of the Russian armed forces,” said Professor Mark N. Katz of A. For Newsweek.

I can only imagine that a coup would lead to the imprisonment or death of the President. I can also imagine him making a deal where he agrees to hand over power in exchange for a peaceful escape to a country willing to take him.

They can chase the president far away from Moscow

Former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker said a year ago that Ukraine would defeat Russia.

Now he sees that Ukraine will not only win, but also regain control of Crimea. The peninsula is claimed by both countries, but Russia annexed the region in 2014.

“Ukraine now believes it has a military advantage and can take back more territory,” Volker told Newsweek.

According to him, if Russia loses Crimea or suffers a similarly severe defeat, the authorities can remove Putin from power.

“I didn’t say I was going to kill the president. But I can get him out of Moscow. “They can say he needs a break and deport him to, say, Sochi,” Volker said.