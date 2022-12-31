Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

“Before the New Year, I make a request to citizens of Russia who are obliged to serve in the army. First of all, it applies to residents of large Russian cities. I am sure that you still have a week until you have a small selection. At the beginning of January, the Russian authorities will close the borders to men, and then They will declare martial law and start another wave of mobilization,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in his New Year’s address to Russians.

According to his information, the borders of Belarus will also be closed. According to him, Russians are thinking about how to decorate the festive table, but “instead of ringing bells, they will get a tongue – a soldier will knock”, he thought, indicating that men may receive a military draft. .

When you go to war, why exactly are you going to fight where you might die or be crippled for life?

The minister asked, then spoke of the utter failure of Moscow’s war plan. Reznikov believes that the Kremlin and those sitting in the bunkers must admit that their plan has failed, that they have lost, and that with their failure, Russia has lost credibility in the world.

According to him, the Russian leadership has long understood that the war against Ukraine has become a disaster for them and that “it is in Russia’s interest to end this war as soon as possible.”