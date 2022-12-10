Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

A day after an American basketball star was swapped for a notorious arms dealer, the United States and Russia indicated they were ready for more prisoner swaps. Euronews.

After months of complicated diplomatic negotiations, the US and Russia exchanged it on Friday Imprisoned American basketball star Brittney Griner, notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Budd, has been incarcerated in an American prison for 12 years. A separate flight flew the two prisoners from Moscow and Washington to Abu Dhabi.

But the White House is under pressure, for the release of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in a Russian prison for four years on espionage charges. Republican lawmakers argued that the release of a high-profile prisoner like Butt would have justified the release of two Americans.

Vladimir Putin said he considered further exchanges “possible” — a rare example of US-Russian cooperation amid the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

At a summit in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, the Russian president was asked if there could be more US-Russian prisoner exchanges, to which he replied:

We will not hesitate to continue this work in future.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced Friday that discussions were underway to bring Whelan home.

That is our message. We are coming for you. Stay there. We will bring it home as soon as possible

Price told MSNBC.