Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with Italian public television station RAI 1 on Sunday evening, the war cannot last indefinitely. The Ukrainian president’s statements came ahead of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kiev on Monday. According to the Italian Prime Minister, he wants to visit the Ukrainian capital for the first anniversary of the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky said at the beginning of an interview with the evening television news channel TG1 that he thought Russia could not go any further:

They are not as strong as they were in the beginning and we have become much stronger. We do not fear them, no one fears them, and (the war) did not go the way they wanted

He declared.

He added that Ukrainians know that if they fail, they will lose their homes, their children, their parents. He believed that since February 24 last year, when the war broke out, there had been “no compromise” and it did not matter whether the invasion was old or new.

Volodymyr Zelensky did not want to answer a question about whether US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley believed neither side would win the war. He said: “War cannot last forever, in the modern age it cannot drag on for years”.

He said that they do not think about a long war and they believe in the victory of Ukraine. He said he wants to avoid a “paralysis” of the situation in Kiev, as happened in 2014. He said the comprehensive ten-point peace plan represented a victory for peace, and future generations of Russians would be grateful.

He said that Europeans should pray that Ukraine does not fall, and if it does, the war will become a truly European country and therefore stop in Ukraine.

He explained that the war is still going on in the European continent and as time goes on Europe and the whole world will see what is happening and where the truth lies.

They see that he (Vladimir Putin) does not want to stop in Ukraine

said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy called the security of Ukraine’s power plants a priority, for which he requested Europe’s support with the help of air defense systems. The President of Ukraine gave an interview to several Italian media at the same time. The Corriere della Sera newspaper thanked Italy for sending six weapons so far. Volodymyr Zelensky believed that former Prime Minister Mario Draghi and current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni support Kiev, MTI wrote.