Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

Russia’s war against Ukraine is winding down and entering its second calendar year. Six weeks had passed since Herson’s release, and since then there had been no movement on the front. So far, there are no signs that the Ukrainians will launch a full-fledged, renewed counteroffensive, which is not helped by the freezing weather above, which has left muddy terrain unfavorable for military maneuvers – it writes in its analysis. Guardian.

The situation is simply stuck

– Kikhlo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told the BBC last week that if the assessment is accurate, it will not help Kiev, which needs to keep pace as spring approaches. However, the political leaderships of both countries have clearly indicated that they are trying to break the deadlock with new targets for the new year.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s New Year’s speech – predictably – emphasized the long-term goal of victory in the war. Twice he referred to the liberation of Melitopol, the most obvious object being that its capture would cut the land bridge, without which the supply of the Crimea could not easily be settled. Ukrainian grandchildren will one day “eat watermelons” in recently liberated Kherson, Zelensky said, “and cherries in Melitopol.”

Moscow has devoted much of its military efforts to a brutal and relentless bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to increasingly long blackouts in major cities. However, here too there are more alarming signs that Russia may be stumbling: on New Year’s Eve, it fired about 20 cruise missiles at Ukraine — a significant amount, to be sure, but nothing compared to the 80-100 launched in October. November.