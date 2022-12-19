December 19, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

Arzu

Russia says it is sending musicians and singers to the front lines of the war in Ukraine to boost the morale of troops. BBC.

The Defense Ministry announced this week the creation of a “frontline creativity brigade” and said it would include circus performers.

The British Ministry of Defense wrote about the creation of the brigade in an intelligence report on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited troops on the Ukrainian front – Moscow announced.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Defense Ministry wrote that Shoigu “flied around troop deployment areas and inspected the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of special military operations,” indicating Moscow’s February 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry said “the minister spoke to soldiers from the frontline forces” – but the BBC could not confirm when the visit would take place or whether Shoigu had actually visited Ukraine.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty commented on Shoigu’s visit, saying “I don’t think he is that brave” of anyone who dared to travel to the battlefield.

