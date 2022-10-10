Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

According to Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, the Russian community has gradually relinquished its right to vote, and the protests of 2010 and 2011 were also futile because they did not achieve any change.

This demon is born by society. This demon sends its subjects to death and keeps most people in poverty

said To telex Podoljak in his interview. The adviser stressed, “Ukraine and Europe will pay the consequences of Putin’s regime because Russian society does not protect its democracy.”

By the way, the politician Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, as well as many European governments have a similar opinion that “Russia has abandoned the need to support economic cooperation and obtain hydrocarbons from many sources”.

All these combined have led to the situation we face today

Podoljak believes. As for whether Putin will use nuclear weapons, such threats from the Russian side are not taken seriously at the moment, as Russia’s use of nuclear weapons would negate the essence of the Nuclear Weapons Limitation Treaty.