Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief.

The Russian president is the Kremlin on his website The published message expressed condolences to the parents of Tarja Dukina, who died in the blast.

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher with ties to Putin, died in a bomb attack on Saturday night. According to the Russians, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) One of his agents carried out the assassinationHe fled to Estonia immediately after the operation was executed.

“An evil, cruel crime cut the thread of the life of Tarja Dukina, who was a talented person with a true Russian heart – kind, loving, compassionate and open. She served her country faithfully as a journalist, scientist, philosopher and war correspondent, and what a Russian patriot is. He showed that by his actions,” read a statement released by the Kremlin, according to which Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Dukina. parents.

Alexander Dugin issued a statement on the incident on Monday A similar notification. The philosopher said above that his daughter was never a supporter of violence and war and that “enemies of Russia killed her.”

Then he continued:

But even these intolerable calamities cannot break our people. Our hearts desire more than vengeance and revenge, for that is too petty, and not the way of the Russians. We just want to win. My daughter sacrificed her life on this altar, so win the battle!

Alexander Dugin finally announced that his daughter will say goodbye on Tuesday.