Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Index's Monday News Brief

Action by the US and NATO forced Russia to intervene militarily in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine in 2022. In Telegram Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

He wrote: In 2008, troops were sent to Georgia “to protect its citizens,” but that move was a kind of signal to the United States and NATO that they should pay attention to Russia’s concerns. They did not consider or understand this signal and continued their “highly dangerous activity”, Medvedev said:

Therefore, in 2022, Russia had to act very hard.

Meanwhile, former President Toss He also gave an interview to a news agency in which he said that in the case of Georgia and Ukraine, they tried to resolve the conflict peacefully “at the negotiating table”, but since this did not lead to results, “Russia has no choice”.

He added that NATO in his view was being “hypocritical” when it said it was waiting with “open arms” in the case of Georgia and Ukraine.

It seems that not a single unshaven person from Kiev in a green T-shirt believes in these promises.

Medvedev said of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

