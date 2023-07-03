Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

Didier Reynders said that by opening the International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression (ICPA), the EU reaffirms its commitment to fully implement the accountability of those responsible for aggression and international crimes in Russia’s war against Ukraine. European Commission responsible for justice in The Hague.

Inaugurating the headquarters of the Joint Investigative Committee (JIT), which was established at the end of March with the support of Eurojust, Reinders said the newly established agency would be crucial in the investigation into Russia’s war against Ukraine. The success of future tests, and will contribute to the exchange and analysis of evidence collected since the beginning of the Russian occupation.

The establishment of the ICPA is a clear signal to the world that the foundation of international rules-based regulation prohibits the use of force and holds violators accountable.

– said the EU Justice Commissioner.

Ladislav Hamran, head of Eurojust, the Hague-based EU agency responsible for judicial cooperation between EU member states, said the agency has been supporting the coordination of national investigations since the start of the war in Ukraine. International crimes committed in Ukraine.

He said Eurojust would provide operational, legal, financial and logistical support to the work of the Joint Investigation Team, including the preservation, storage and analysis of evidence. This work is necessary to prepare for future negotiations.