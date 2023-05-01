Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has advised “not to narrow our minds too much” when it comes to finding a solution to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a Leipzig book fair, Merkel called for an open debate to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian Pravda.

This is important to me and I have always tried not to limit our boundaries too much. When someone like Wolfgang Ischinger, the former head of the Munich Security Conference, says that we should think about negotiating at a certain point, you don’t immediately get pissed off.

Merkel said.

Merkel defended her Russia policy and energy policy decisions, which made Germany more dependent on Russian gas.

I wanted to import gas from Great Britain and Norway, as we did before, and from the Netherlands. But these are no longer available. For us, the question is: more expensive LNG or cheaper Russian gas

he said.

In retrospect, Merkel did not answer the question of whether she considers herself responsible for the current situation. “To be honest, I don’t know if saying anything now to admit mistakes will have a reassuring effect,” Merkel said.