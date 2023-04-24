April 24, 2023

Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Index's Monday News Brief

Switzerland’s ambassador to Germany, Paul Seger, on Monday stood up for the neutrality of the Swiss constitution, which prohibits the Alpine nation from sending arms to war-torn Ukraine.

The ambassador told the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine about the arms exports that he was surprised by the amount of criticism heaped on them.

In Switzerland, due to historical traditions of neutrality, the country is prohibited by law from exporting weapons to conflict zones. The law also states that buyers of Swiss-made ammunition cannot resell it to third parties in war.

Neutrality is an important part of the Swiss identity. There is a perception that Switzerland will be complicit if Putin wins the war. However, 12,000 rounds of ammunition cannot decide the battle or have a significant impact

Shekar said in an interview published in a German newspaper on Monday.

During his talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday, Swiss Federal President Alain Perset confirmed that Switzerland is not yet ready to provide military support to Ukraine, even indirectly, against a Russian attack.

At the same time, Perset pointed out that his country supports Ukraine in all other ways, providing humanitarian aid, joining EU sanctions against Russia and freezing Russian assets worth 7.5 billion francs.

