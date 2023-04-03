Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

A terrible fate awaits the Russian deputy commander, who will easily be sent to the Ukrainian front because he photographed himself in the company of two naked women. Daily Star.

All that is known about the unnamed man is that he works under the command of one of the men behind the Russian fake news portal InfoRos, Gyenisz Valerievich, and teaches at a military school.

The incident at the military school where he was teaching caused a sensation when he asked for leave without anyone understanding at first. Authorities identified the man after the video went viral on Russian social media, according to a report by Russia’s Basa Media.

Now they are threatening to send us to the front.

His name has not been officially released, but the video shows him shirtless asking Commander Valarjevics to come to work the next day. The man’s request was completed by one of the women lying in the background, who said: “Please, Gyenes!”

According to the newspaper, he has already received two “reprimands” on video for disparaging Putin’s military machine and will be brought before an official disciplinary panel, where he is expected to face further sanctions. The news comes days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree calling up 147,000 more soldiers to his weakened army.