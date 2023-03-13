Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

Russia considers it possible to extend the Black Sea Grain Agreement, but It proposes an extension of 60 days instead of the current 120 days – the Russian embassy in Geneva told news agencies on Monday. In that announcement, quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, they wrote:

Russia is exploring the possibility of an extension, but only for another 60 days.

Versynin discussed the grain deal with UN trade and assistance officials on Monday.

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea was signed in July 2022 by representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN. The agreement was extended in November for 120 days, which expires on March 18.

The Russian leadership previously said it was willing to extend it only if Russian export restrictions were lifted. Moscow justified its position by saying that while grain was allowed to be exported, restrictions on money transfer, transportation and insurance prevented it from selling its grain.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters news agency that Kiev would consider a 60-day extension instead of 120 days a violation of the agreement because the original agreement stipulated that the extension period should be at least 120 days.

For an extension of 60 days, the original contract must be amended

A top Ukrainian government official said.

After the talks in New York, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said the world body would do everything to maintain the agreement. As he said, they are in contact with the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries to facilitate the export of Russian agricultural products, but many of the necessary issues are outside the UN’s decision-making authority. “Written by MTI.