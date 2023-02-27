Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Monday News Brief

They claim that Vladimir Putin’s statements are exaggerated and do not reflect the real situation ATV The experts were interviewed by a news station. For example, the Russian president once said in an interview that the West wants to eliminate Russia.

However, according to István Szent-Iványi, this statement has no basis in fact. The foreign policy expert briefed the President

Its purpose was to instill fear of the West among the Russian population.

And to reinforce a kind of unity, implying that Russia is in existential danger, the West wants to destroy it.

In the interview, Vladimir Putin stressed that the main goal of the leading NATO member states is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and therefore, according to the Russian president, they cannot ignore NATO’s nuclear capabilities.

Thomas Sisiki-Varga, Senior Research Fellow at the National Public Service University explained:

NATO is basically a security alliance, so it’s very hard for me to imagine it as a threat to Russia at this point.

Ferenc Kaiser, an associate professor at the National Public Service University, believes official Russian ideology is clear, including the Russian leadership’s belief that Ukraine is preparing for an offensive against Russia. And by sending weapons to Kiev, the West is prolonging the suffering of Ukrainians, he said.

The Russian people need to hear that NATO is a terrible threat to Russia, and the Russian political and military leadership knows very well that it is not.

