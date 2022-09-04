September 4, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

It’s not Gazprom’s fault, but Europe has refused to service the Nord Stream gas pipeline’s turbines because European politicians are deciding on sanctions, which has led to an increase in residential electricity bills, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 1. TV in Moscow on Sunday. The Kremlin. Putin in his weekly magazine.

If the Europeans absolutely ridiculously refuse (…) to service the equipment belonging to Gazprom, it is their contractual obligation, it is not the fault of Gazprom, but the politicians who made the decision on sanctions.

Peskov said.

“It is precisely these unfortunate politicians who get paralyzed when they see electricity bills for their countrymen. Now that it is getting colder, it will get worse,” he added.

In his opinion, the Russian gas company has not taken a single step that could shake its reputation as a reliable supplier, which has been confirmed for decades.

Regarding the future of Russian-EU relations, he hoped that all conflicts would end in de-escalation, just as crisis situations usually end at the negotiating table, but this is unlikely to happen soon. He said the EU should keep Russia’s interests in mind during negotiations, MTI reported.

