Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Bill Burns, CIA Director In an interview with CBS News China has confirmed it is considering sending “reciprocal aid” to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“We believe the Chinese leadership is considering a dangerous weapons transfer,” Burns said.

The Biden cabinet is releasing information, as it did in the months leading up to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in an attempt to block China from making the decision.

“Minister Anthony Blinken and the President made it clear that such a move would have serious political consequences,” the director noted.

Burns also asserted that sending this type of aid to Russia was a “very dangerous and stupid decision” by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On the one-year anniversary of the war, China’s Foreign Ministry issued a 12-point statement detailing Beijing’s position on reaching a “political settlement” that would end Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC News, US President Joe Biden rejected China’s proposed peace plan, saying it would only benefit Russia.