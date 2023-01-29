Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

A Russian military spokesman announced Sunday progress in the Donets basin, and the Wagner mercenary group occupied a settlement southwest of Ssoledar.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov presented a military statement on Sunday that said the Russian offensive had managed to occupy the most favorable positions in the Donetsk region. In this section of the front, according to the general, about 90 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles, 14 other vehicles, two Acacia self-propelled guns, a T-20 and T-30 howitzer, a Vilha and a series of Szmercs launcher, and two M777 towed and two Paladin self-propelled howitzers, as well as an AN/TPQ-50 anti-fire radar. Also, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 81st Air Mobility Brigade exploded near Kramatorsk.

According to the general, the Russian offensive continued in the southern part of the Donetsk region and in the direction of Zaporizhia. Here, according to the Russian summary, the Ukrainian forces lost one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, two vehicles and two Acacia self-propelled howitzers, in addition, the Ukrainian 68th Mountain Hunter and the 72nd artillery ammunition depot. Mechanized regiments were destroyed in the area of ​​Brychistovka and Wuhleder. Hundreds of Ukrainians were reported killed and wounded.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company Wagner, announced on Sunday that the group had captured the village of Blahodatne, southwest of Soledar. According to Wagner’s declaration, the militia had crossed the Bahmudivka River and cut off the supply route connecting the settlement with Siversk. Blahodatne possession Kraszna Hora and Paraskovijivka opened the way.

According to the Russian-language news portal Voice of America, Ukrainian civil servants said that the Blahotatne attack had been foiled, MTI wrote.