Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about expanding a trade corridor that would ensure the export of Ukrainian grain to other products, the Turkish Presidential Office’s Communications Directorate announced on Sunday.

According to the report, Erdoğan said: Within the framework of the grain corridor, they can start the work of exporting other food products, and then gradually export other products.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues including energy issues, bilateral relations and the fight against terrorism.

Regarding the latter, Erdogan reminded his Russian official counterpart of the importance of the Turkish-Russian ceasefire agreement signed in Sochi in October 2019, according to which the Syrian part of the Turkish-Syrian border should be “cleansed” of Kurdish militants. Northern Syria, considered terrorist by Ankara, 30 km. The Turkish head of state insisted that his country continues to be the target of terrorist attacks by Kurdish militants.

On November 20, Turkey launched a series of airstrikes against Kurdish positions in northeastern Syria. Later, Erdogan repeatedly said that Ankara could launch another ground operation in the region “at the right moment.” In light of the threatened attack, Russia has sent troops to the area of ​​the city of Tel-Rifat, which is controlled by Kurdish forces.