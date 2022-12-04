Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Russia is constantly looking for opportunities to achieve victory at the front. Although the Kremlin planned to seize Kiev in three days in February, it realized that it could not do so without the help of other states.

According to ISW, Russia is trying to acquire new drones and missiles, as well as force Lukashenko to fully enter the war against Ukraine. According to analysts, he held secret meetings with representatives of Iran and Belarus.

According to an official Iranian state media report, unspecified military cooperation was discussed. Perhaps they discussed selling Iranian drones and missiles

Also, Putin’s plane was recently spotted in Belarusian airspace. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly went to a meeting with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. Amendments to the so-called “Agreement on Joint Provision of Regional Security in the Military Sector” were approved.

Shoigu also met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko said Belarusian and Russian troops would continue joint exercises on Belarusian territory so that “the EU government can prevent any aggression.”

According to the institute, Shoigu may have met with Khrenin and Lukashenko to pressure Belarus to continue supporting Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.