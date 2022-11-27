Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Russia was preparing to attack Japan in the summer of 2021, months before President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter from a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informant published by Newsweek.

The email, dated March 17, was sent by an agent known as “Wind of Change” to Vladimir Oshechkin, a Russian human rights activist who runs the anti-corruption website Gulagu.net and is currently in exile in France.

The FSB agent writes regular messages to Oshechin, expressing anger and discontent in the service over the war that began on February 24 when Putin invaded neighboring Ukraine.

In August 2021, Russia is “very aggressively preparing for a localized military conflict with Japan,” the agent wrote in a March email to Oseshkin. FSB agents, Russia chose instead to invade Ukraine months later.

There was great hope that the nations would enter a phase of severe conflict and war. Why Ukraine was finally chosen for war is something others will have to answer

– reads one of the letters. In addition, the letters describe the war aimed at Japan, while the Russian propaganda machine was also launched, which branded the Japanese as “Nazis” and “fascists”.

The peace treaty that officially ended World War II was not signed by Russia and Japan, mainly due to disputes over the Kuril Islands, an archipelago claimed by Japan but occupied by Russia.