July 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Arzu 51 mins ago 1 min read

According to the assessment of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the war in Ukraine will disrupt the Russian leadership.

At an annual presentation by the Titchley Foundation in England, CIA director William Burns said on Saturday local time that the US Central Intelligence Agency was disappointed by Russian action in Ukraine, according to a report by the BBC. A week after Wagner’s Russian private military mercenaries rebelled in Russia and failed, a new opportunity to gather information.

This discontent creates a unique opportunity for the CIA

Burns said of the recruitment of potential agents. We will not miss this opportunity,” he added.

The CIA director believed the actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who headed the Wagner group, were “a stark reminder of the disruptive effect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war is having on his own society and regime.”

As he said, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s statements and actions will have an impact for some time. “Disappointment over the war will cause more headaches for the Russian leadership,” he added.

In recent weeks, the CIA has launched a social media campaign to reach out to people in Russia, posting videos showing how to secretly and anonymously communicate with US intelligence on Telegram and other messaging services. The video got 2.5 million views in the first week alone.

See also  Utrahang and Masquater admitted that they had lied about Media1's editor-in-chief.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Symbolic – Abroad – One of the last bastions of the left has fallen, and Europe is moving to the right

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

A shark attacks a man, who is saved by dolphins

17 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Economy: Summer, dear! Inflation is higher on Spanish, Greek and Turkish coasts

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

51 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Tesla sales and deliveries rose in the second quarter as demand for tax credits increased

53 mins ago Izer
2 min read

7 Brilliant Fan Ideas Max Should Have Picked for the Harry Potter Reboot, Ranked

55 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

How did dinosaurs get so big? Scientists now have the answer

1 hour ago Izer