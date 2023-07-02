Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

According to the assessment of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the war in Ukraine will disrupt the Russian leadership.

At an annual presentation by the Titchley Foundation in England, CIA director William Burns said on Saturday local time that the US Central Intelligence Agency was disappointed by Russian action in Ukraine, according to a report by the BBC. A week after Wagner’s Russian private military mercenaries rebelled in Russia and failed, a new opportunity to gather information.

This discontent creates a unique opportunity for the CIA

Burns said of the recruitment of potential agents. We will not miss this opportunity,” he added.

The CIA director believed the actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who headed the Wagner group, were “a stark reminder of the disruptive effect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war is having on his own society and regime.”

As he said, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s statements and actions will have an impact for some time. “Disappointment over the war will cause more headaches for the Russian leadership,” he added.

In recent weeks, the CIA has launched a social media campaign to reach out to people in Russia, posting videos showing how to secretly and anonymously communicate with US intelligence on Telegram and other messaging services. The video got 2.5 million views in the first week alone.