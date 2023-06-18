According to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, it is unfortunate that US President Joe Biden has nuclear weapons. Toss Russian news agency.

Noting the age of the US president, Vice President Joe Biden was involved in the scandal on Dement and his Telegram channel. Medvedev recalled that the president had previously “clearly stated that the installation of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is absolutely irresponsible.”

He asserted that the Americans had installed nuclear weapons in Europe: Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

Big problem. This man has nuclear weapons in his hands

– said Medvedev, and in his post he attached a video of Joe Biden ending his speech at an event with the phrase “God save the queen.”

As we wrote, the US president recently spoke at an event in Connecticut in support of tougher US gun control laws. According to a BBC report, his speech was inspired by the British national anthem “God Save the Queen!” concluded with the revelation, however, that since last year, it is necessary to sing about the first king III. Charles is the British King.